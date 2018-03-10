(Pixabay/CC0)

You Need to Know This About the Age in Which We Live

“There is no honest communication with this mental illness that is today’s liberalism.”

How did things go so wrong? It was not by accident. The Front Page Magazine article, “My Sister Kate: The Destructive Feminist Legacy of Kate Millett, A Conversation with the Feminist Icon’s Sister,” explains everything.

It’s about feminist icon Kate Millet, who died this past September at age 82. She had written the 1970 book, Sexual Politics, which the New York Times called “the Bible of women’s liberation.” The liberal media gushed over it, crediting Kate and her book with advancing sexual freedom and bringing abortion into the conversation. So using the word “Bible” to describe her book is akin to using the word “mass” for “black mass.”

The article explains Kate from her sister Mallory’s perspective, who is no lightweight having been a CFO for several corporations in New York City where she lives with her husband. Mallory and Kate grew up Catholic and were warned by the nuns that they would likely end up socialist and communist if they attended public state colleges. They laughed at those silly nuns and then fulfilled the prophecy. As a divorced and single mother with one child, Mallory joined Kate in New York in 1969 where Kate was starting up the revolutionary National Organization for Women.

Disturbing Start

At the beginning of every meeting for “consciousness-raising” was a litany of scripted goals and responses such as: “Why are we here today.…To make revolution…How? ...By destroying the family.... By destroying the American Patriarch… By taking away his power… By destroying monogamy… By promoting promiscuity, eroticism, prostitution and homosexuality!"

It was the plan all along. Through establishing The National Organization of Women, these goals would be advanced and infiltrate all of society: education, government, families, the library system, the media—everything!

Mallory was newly returned from Asia after having witnessed extreme decadence including seeing sex slaves chained to walls. She was making her way back to God and embracing our country. What she was hearing horrified her.

Even though the 12 women in the group had Ivy League degrees, Mallory thought they were out of their minds to imagine they could accomplish such vicious grandiosity. She went her own way while Kate went hers. Kate’s way included the cover of Time magazine, and the birth of Women’s Studies classes inspired by her book, in which men became society’s villains.

Under the new, radical feminism, men were considered useful for promiscuity but then abortion would let both off the hook. And if the man has feelings for his child, that’s too bad because it’s the woman’s choice whether she wants to host the baby they created together. Women were told that if they were smart, they would use men rather than being duped into the slavery and prostitution of marriage.

Decades later, Mallory related that she knows many women past childbearing age who cry themselves to sleep having aborted babies from loveless sexual unions and now have no children or grandchildren. They bought the lies and now it’s too late to reap the fruits that a life based on God and truth could have given them.

The Dark Ages

Of the deceivers the culture holds up as celebrities and icons, Mallory said: “My friend, Father George Rutler, calls them ‘the chirping fledglings of the new Dark Ages.’” Through the Communist Manifesto adapted for the Women’s Movement, she pointed out that Soviets actually won the Cold War without firing a shot, by taking over our women and brainwashing the culture.

“It's evil,” she stated. “We should be sick to our souls over it. I know I am. And so, mass destruction, the inevitable outcome of all socialist/communist experiments, leaves behind its signature trail of wreckage. So much grace, femininity and beauty lost. So many ruined lives.”

Mallory’s own view of feminism? Controversial, she acknowledges: “Men are men and women are women. They are essentially different and designed for a natural division of labor. Period.”

Mallory stated that obedience to God is the real power. Feminist greed for power is what has destroyed society, according to her, with women trying to be exactly like men. “My thesis is this: when men ran the world and women ran society we had a chance to conduct our lives in some semblance of balance” she explained, “but women have abdicated their running of society and thus, it has collapsed dramatically.”

Almost 50 years after Kate launched her sexual revolution, “Now we have girls parading about with (obscene words) emblazoned across their tee-shirts,” Mallory said.

Mental Illness

A shocking revelation was that Kate was mentally ill for as long as Mallory could remember; expelled from schools, and caught countless times actually trying to kill her baby sister (by five years) Mallory. “She was the most disturbed, megalomaniacal, evil and dishonest person I have ever known,” Mallory said. Family members tried to have her committed and even Kate wrote about her mental illness in two of her books.

Kate once held Mallory prisoner in an apartment with a butcher knife “as she raged and ranted, eyes rolling in her head, frothing at the mouth and holding chats with little green men.” The family tried to have Kate committed but she found a high-powered attorney able to keep her on the streets. Kate was once committed to a hospital in Ireland but her feminist groupies helped her escape through a window.

“Their groupthink is so dense, so full of lies, the vocabulary is so deceptive and intricately designed to brainwash, that just to witness it and their interactions from a distance is beyond alarming,” Mallory said. “After we buried our mother I never spoke with Kate again, as I’d finally come to accept that there is no honest communication with this mental illness that is today’s liberalism.”

And so here we are in the land of altered reality Kate and friends’ desired. The saddest thing is that people under the liberal spell who learn of the evil blueprint don’t care. Where we see evil and craziness, they look and say: so?

Thanks to Mallory’s accounts, we know that the path was laid from the start. Our instincts are good. This is all as it seems. Take comfort in God and the angels and saints and pray for those who are getting sucked in, for they know not what they are doing.