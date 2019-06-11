(Dominique Devroye/CC0/Pixabay)

Vatican Rejects Gender Ideologies During LGBT Pride Month

The new document was written specifically to address Catholic schools, where teaching is often at odds with radical cultural ideology.

Coinciding with LGBT month, the Vatican has fired a shot across gender-fluid ideology, coming down on the side of the entire history of humankind. This is why Catholics, albeit disturbed with scandals, stay Catholic. Our Church is the Rock that is not going to be moved by modern gender confusions defying science and reason.

The Congregation for Catholic Education has published “Male and Female He Created Them: Towards a Path of Dialogue on the Question of Gender Theory in Education.” It was written specifically to address Catholic schools, where teaching is often at odds with radical cultural ideology.

According to the Vatican News, the document addresses an educational crisis on ideology referred to as “gender theory” which “denies the difference and reciprocity in nature of a man and a woman,” and considers them as “merely the product of historical and cultural conditioning.” Identity would then “become the choice of the individual, one which can also change over time.” The document points to the disorientation as contributing to “the destabilization of the family” all while schools and lawmakers promote ideas “radically separated from the biological difference between male and female.”

The liberal media is not happy. They had hoped that Pope Francis would come down on their side. Yet, he has often expressed concern that this new gender ideology, which departs from anything that has gone before us, harms children.

The New York Times reported: “The document broke little new ground in promoting traditional Catholic teaching on the intrinsic biological differences between men and women. But coming from a church led by Pope Francis, who has struck an inclusive tone toward homosexual Catholics, it immediately disappointed advocates who had hoped for a more tolerant message.”

Liberal groups warn that by going against the lived experiences of LGBT people, the Church is inviting discrimination. The fact that the document was dated Feb. 4, but not released until LGBT pride month, is also seen as a slight, although there was no statement as to the timing of the release.

The document makes clear, however, it was written to deal with the complicated situation Catholic schools find themselves in, given that the culture has strayed from the understanding that "male and female, he created them". The gender-fluid ideology “denies the difference and reciprocity in nature of a man and a woman and envisages a society. It claims that gender is a free self-determination of each individual and the choices he or she makes according to the circumstanc­es of each relationship.”

The culture frequently pushes back against Catholic schools assigned to teach the truth. Parents are often confused and lead protests against Catholic schools that require teachers to adhere to the teachings. The opposite even happens where teachers are fired for representing Catholic teaching or parents are outraged over a teacher for showing a prolife film after she was already under attack from parents for reminding students that not everyone goes to heaven.

The document explains that we should not be coopted into “the assertion of the complete emancipation of the individual from any a priori given sexual definition, and the disappearance of classifications seen as overly rigid.”

As for inviting discrimination, the document addressed “the need to educate children and young people to respect every person in their particularity and difference, so that no one should suffer bullying, violence, insults or unjust discrimination based on their specific characteristics (such as special needs, race, religion, sexual tendencies, etc.).”

It won’t matter though. “Agenda” and “victimization” are allies in fighting against a Church that does not sway with the wind or Facebook protest pages. We could never make them happy unless the gates of hell prevailed. Instead, while we are praying for the protection and strength of our Church, we can thank God that it has struck a blow in the spiritual warfare against gender relativism.