Blogs | Jun. 6, 2017

The Unseen Relationship Between Fatima and Divine Mercy

Live the message of Fatima and Divine Mercy by praying the Rosary and Chaplet of Divine Mercy daily.

Everything the Mother of Jesus does is perfectly united to her son so devotion to her brings us closer to Jesus. It should then come as no surprise that two of the greatest devotions for our times — Fatima and Divine Mercy — are intimately linked.

In a talk given on Divine Mercy, Father Christopher Alar MIC. Director of the Association of Marian Helpers explained that Our Lady of Fatima and the Divine Mercy messages work together to bring God’s mercy to the world.

Mercy Message Not Optional

Fr. Alar first explained the ABC’s of Divine Mercy based on the appearances of Jesus to St. Faustina when she was a nun in Cracow, Poland. “Ask for His Mercy, Be merciful to others, and Completely trust in Jesus. “

“The message of mercy is not optional,” Father Alar said. “It is mandatory to get into heaven.” He explained that Jesus told Sr. Faustina: “You will prepare the world for my final coming.”

According to Father Alar, Divine Mercy is mankind’s last hope for salvation. “If Jesus himself says it’s the last hope, that pretty much tells me that this is it,” he said. Fr. Alar noted that the Church signaled just how important this is by designating Divine Mercy Sunday on the first Sunday following Easter, which is the high point in Christian tradition. Thus, we have an octave beginning with Easter when Jesus opened the door to heaven and ending with Divine Mercy Sunday where the floodgates of mercy are opened for us.

Father Alar explained that we will be judged by how well we follow the ABC’s of Divine Mercy. He recommended praying daily the Chaplet of Divine Mercy—“a prayer that offers God to God,” and to pray for the conversion of sinners, especially at the 3:00 hour, to mediate on the passion of Jesus, and to consecrate ourselves to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. At Fatima, she told the three shepherd children, “To save [poor sinners on the path to hell], God wishes to establish in the world devotion to my Immaculate Heart.”

More Urgent than Ever

“Our best role model to live a life of mercy, is the Blessed Mother, beginning with giving her son Jesus Christ to the world,” Father Alar said. “He came from her Immaculate Heart.”

God brings us the devotion of Divine Mercy and it is administered to us through Mary, Father Alar explained. “Through consecrating ourselves to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, we open ourselves up to all that Jesus has to give through his mother,” he said.

Father Alar said that that the messages of Fatima are more urgent than ever. The last three popes all appealed to the world to follow the Fatima messages to lead us on the path of peace and to save many souls. Saint Pope John Paul II during his first visit to Fatima in 1982, said, “The message of Fatima is, in its basic nucleus, a call to conversion and repentance, as in the Gospel.” Pope Francis has emphasized true devotion to Mary, especially through the Rosary and consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, which allows us to approach anew the fountain of Mercy.

Mary, Source of Merciful Love

“It was Mary who brought us the source of merciful love,” Father Alar said. “Consecration to the Immaculate Heart means returning to the cross of the son and bringing the world and all its problems and suffering to the pierced heart of the Savior and thus to the very source of its redemption. It means bringing the world through the Immaculate Heart of Mary to Divine Mercy.”

According to him, Saint Pope John Paul II united the two themes of the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart by uniting Fatima and Divine Mercy. Father Alar quoted the Pope: “If you put yourself in her hands, this is how she will use you. The Immaculate Heart leads us to the Sacred Heart. Jesus is the goal and Mary is the guide.” He also pointed out that Our Lady of Fatima told us that Russia would not be converted without consecration to her Immaculate Heart.

To learn more about consecrating yourself to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, go to MyConsecration.org.

Go here to learn how to make the Five First Saturdays in Reparation to the Immaculate Heart of Mary as requested by Our Lady of Fatima,

