The Devil Behind Population Decline

Our eternal home is in heaven and it is not over-populated

While groups gather at grocery stores to hold chicken funerals and airlift carnivorous lobsters to Maine (you know I’m not kidding, right?) population growth for humans—aka the ones with souls — has taken a nosedive.

A study on trends in every country from 1950 to 2017 was released in The Lancet medical journal, showing the world average of 4.7 children per woman dropped to 2.4 in 2017. Look here to see the rate in each country. The U.S. shows up as North America and we have dropped below replacement.

Some think it’s good to clear out the clutter. Wrong. More than two dozen European nations are now at the “lowest-low,” 1.3 births per woman. This is the rate-of-no-return number, from which, according to demographers, no human society has ever recovered. Yikes for the old folks depending on youth to support them and keep the wheels of society and their wheelchairs turning.

In Special report: The Aging, Childless Future, an interactive graph reveals disturbing projections for the rate of babies per woman from 1950 to 2100. Yet still, for some insane reason, the shrill anti-population cry rings out. How many of their scare-bubbles have to burst before they’re slapped into reality? Does The Population Bomb of 1968 sound familiar? The author, Paul Ehrlich turned out to be totally wrong, yet he got on Johnny Carson’s Tonight Show twenty times warning that very soon, the earth could not sustain itself.

Whose Fault?

Who is driving the overpopulation mongers? The short answer is the devil. He hates people, loves destroying new ones through abortion, and delights in stopping souls from being created at all. If you have been influenced by any of his campaign promotions—#ShoutYourAbortion is his latest—go to confession, then pray for God to guide your future opinions.

Since the devil is not appearing as himself, who does his bidding? Some of the bankrollers are the self-styled ruling crowd: Microsoft founder Bill Gates, media mogul Ted Turner, David Rockefeller Jr., and the all-things-extreme liberal financiers George Soros and Warren Buffet, for starters. Despite their wealth and influence, their worst fear seems to be people.

The anti-people people operate under the guise of helping world poverty and the latest, stopping the climate from changing. Condoms are their calling cards and abortions their mission as if ending and preventing the creation of souls will improve the world.

While anything not human has taken on exaggerated importance, new people are no longer welcome. Some will argue that the goal is “fewer” people, not “none,” but when you get into negative numbers, “none” is a generous description.

Reasons and Ways to Buck the Trend