Saint Michael the Archangel

Mar. 26, 2017

Spiritual Warfare Demands Return Fire

In this historic spiritual battle, we are one with the Catholic Church — and that is no small thing.

Spiritual warfare, the likes of which we’ve never witnessed, rages on. As Christian soldiers, retreat is not an option. Neither is whining or freaking out.

God is the one who placed us in this time so he gives us what we need to return fire. And if we are tempted to feel overwhelmed, instead, give thanks to God for the grace that puts us on his side. We are one with the Catholic Church and that is no small thing.

Brace Yourself for A Hostile Wind

Last week, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito warned that there is a hostile wind ahead, and implored us to respond. “A wind is picking up that is hostile to those with traditional moral beliefs,” he warned at the event sponsored by Advocati Christi, a New Jersey group of Catholic lawyers and judges.

Alito pointed to threats to the free exercise of religious rights, particularly for Catholics and Church-affiliated institutions. The aggressive agendas promoting sexual immorality portray orthodox Catholics as haters, according to him, and it’s fueling an increase in Catholic bigotry. He noted that Catholics and other conservative believers are being targeted by the advancement of a sexual rights agenda.

“We are likely to see pitched battles in courts and Congress, state legislatures and town halls,” Alito said. “But the most important fight is for the hearts and minds of our fellow Americans. It is up to all of us to evangelize our fellow Americans about the issue of religious freedom.”

Absence of Rational Thinking

It seems like an impossible challenge when so many are off the grid of rational thinking. For instance, I just read an article that gushed about an Ecuadorian transgender couple who had a child together. What does that even mean? It means a man who used to be a woman gives birth to a baby by a woman who used to be a man.

The law before demanded that to be recognized as a woman you had to be castrated. But both individuals kept the reproductive organs they were born with and used them the way they were intended to be used and had a child. While the world celebrates the delusion of a man getting impregnated by a woman we are the ones portrayed as the problem! We are all aware of this type of insanity being played out all around us.

Give a Passionate Daily Response

We may not all have the influence that Justice Alito does, but we share the same responsibility to be soldiers for Christ and to put up a resistance. We can cling to the Catholic truths that keep us sane. Then, like Alito said, we must do our part. God has given us all the weapons we need: prayer, the sacraments, sacrifice, and fasting.

“Prayer joined to sacrifice constitutes the most powerful force in human history,” said Pope St. John Paul II.

Make sacrifices, fast and pray daily. Our pope and president, our country and our families all need us to fight for them.

Prayer to the Holy Spirit

Come Holy Spirit, fill the hearts of your faithful and kindle in them the fire of your love. Send forth your Spirit and they shall be created. And you shall renew the face of the earth.

O, God, who by the light of the Holy Spirit, did instruct the hearts of the faithful, grant that by the same Holy Spirit we may be truly wise and ever enjoy His consolations, Through Christ Our Lord, Amen.

Prayer to St. Michael the Archangel

St. Michael the Archangel, defend us in battle. Be our protection against the wickedness and snares of the devil. May God rebuke him, we humbly pray; and do you, O Prince of the heavenly host, by the power of God cast into hell Satan and all the evil spirits who prowl about the world seeking the ruin of souls. Amen.

Other Powerful Prayers

Praying the daily Rosary has been recommended by the Blessed Mother in repeated Church-approved apparitions. Join Cardinal Burke and a million Catholics to Storm Heaven on the 1st of each month by praying the Rosary for our world.

Jesus, through St. Faustina, gave us the Chaplet of Divine Mercy to pour down God’s mercy. Pray it daily, especially at the 3:00 p.m. hour if your schedule permits.

Pray the Stations of the Cross to unite our suffering with Jesus and tap into the power of his passion and death.

Spend time in adoration before the Presence of Jesus in the Eucharist and his graces will flow and transforms us.

Our Lady of Fatima has given us the key to make reparation by making the Five First Saturdays.

Jesus told us not to fear. It’s useless and comes from depending on our self rather than on Jesus. He also told us to love our enemies as ourselves. As we fight the good fight, we must strive to be soldiers that love, pray, and trust in the Lord.

All you angels and saints in heaven pray for us! Immaculate Heart of Mary, Pray for us! Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on us!