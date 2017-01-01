(Photo credit: Manfredo Ferrari, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Blogs | Feb. 11, 2017

Mother Teresa Would Have Rejected A Day Without Women

“We know that whatever we do is simply a droplet in the ocean. But if that droplet were missing, the ocean would be lacking.”

The women who brought us the women’s march— many of whom dressed up as their private parts while demanding respect—are planning a new event: “A Day Without Women”. On February 6, the Women’s March announced on Instagram: “General strike: A day without a woman. Date to be announced.” The caption reads: “The will of the people will stand.”

So apparently going missing for a day will be a great way to show:

I’m not invisible.

I am responsible.

I am not overemotional.

I can do the work of a man (even if I don’t show up).

The women who really want to make an impact in the world, should look to someone who made a worldwide impact — Saint Teresa of Calcutta. She was a woman of courage and strength. She was firm but never shrill. She exuded respect for herself and others. And that was enough.

Mother Teresa Addressed the Same Issues

Equality has been a concern for the protesting women. Mother Teresa believed in equality. “There is only one God and He is God to all; therefore it is important that everyone is seen as equal before God.”

The little nun who served the poor never suggested walking out of work but rather putting love into it.

“We can do no great things, only small things with great love. It is not how much we do, but how much love we put in the doing. It is not how much we give, but how much love we put in the giving.”

One thing that the women of the march have made clear is that abortion defines who gets to be part of their group. Mother Teresa warned them: “I feel the greatest destroyer of peace today is abortion, because it is a war against the child...a direct killing of the innocent child, murder by the mother herself.... And if we can accept that a mother can kill even her own child, how can we tell other people not to kill one another? How do we persuade a woman not to have an abortion? As always, we must persuade her with love.... And we remind ourselves that love means to be willing to give until it hurts.”

The protestors keep bringing up Trump’s vulgar comments of 15 years ago. He acknowledged it was wrong and apologized. Mother Teresa would tell them to move on: “If we really want to love, we must learn how to forgive.”

She would also say to stop all the screaming.

“Before you speak, it is necessary for you to listen, for God speaks in the silence of the heart.”

Rather than becoming absent, Mother Teresa would say to be more present to people. “Make us worthy, Lord, to serve those people throughout the world who live and die in poverty and hunger. Give them through our hands, this day, their daily bread, and by our understanding love, give them peace and joy.”

There is so much anger and hatred at the heart of these protests. Love is stronger. “Where there is great love, there are always great miracles,” Mother Teresa said.

When she was alive, Mother Teresa actually did speak on the importance of not going missing. “We know that whatever we do is simply a droplet in the ocean. But if that droplet were missing, the ocean would be lacking.”

Not My Event

The women protestors need to stop thinking they represent womanhood. They’ve kicked pro-life women to the curb. Even Mother Teresa would have been unwelcome at the march and would certainly not have advocated disappearing for a day.

The protestors are raging because Donald Trump won the election. If they are protesting the status of women, the current situation existed during the previous 8 years. The whole women’s revolt is a ruse anyways because it’s only women on the left. Trump won among Republican women with 88 percent of the vote and only lost by 5 percent of women with no party affiliation. He also won the middle class.

Hillary Clinton’s entire popular vote margin was less than her overall margin of victory in California. That is how our system works so that the most populous states don’t run the whole country. Women on the left don’t get to run the country either.

Let’s keep praying for our leaders and for our country. May God bless and protect us.