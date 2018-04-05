(Pixabay/CC0)

Meet Those Who Don’t Conform to Diversity

If you find yourself too diverse for diversity standards, you're in good company

The word “diversity” has become camouflage for liberal uniformity. In an ironic plot twist, diversity storm troopers are the very ones blocking any such thing. It is really just a spiritual warfare tactic to annihilate goodness and truth. Here are some of those not welcome in the land of counterfeit diversity.

Down Syndrome. If ever there was a cause for diversity, it would be advocating for the most discriminated minority in the world—people with Down syndrome. For what other minority is directed annihilation okay? Despite a study showing that people with Down syndrome are among the happiest, most satisfied people on earth, selfishness is enshrined as the right to abort them. Promoters of diversity do absolutely nothing to help this group to make the world a more diverse and loving place. They should listen to what Frank Stephens has to say about the value of his existence. “Is there really no place for us in the world? “ he asked when testifying on Capitol Hill.

Pro-lifers. Even mentioning a prolife thought at school or work is dangerous. Just ask history teacher Julianne Benzel, who was recently put on administrative leave for wondering in front of her students whether the school administrations would let a group of students protesting abortion walk out of class like they did to protest guns.

Practicing Catholics and Conservative Christians. Adhering to traditional values and faithful Catholic teaching is abhorrent to the diversity police. Christmas and all Christian symbols puts them on edge and often in court.

Women. Only pro-abortion women who believe they are the same as men are allowed. For instance, at Portland State University, during a panel discussion when a professor pointed out that women are different from men in scientific, biological ways that are facts, radical liberals angrily stormed out , and disconnected the sound system.

Two studies showing there are sex differences in toy preferences of Rhesus monkeys that parallel those in human children have been discounted by many liberals. The monkeys are not subject to social pressures, yet the studies show a definite gender-specific toy preference—the females loved dolls and the males preferred toy trucks.

Men. They are oppressors until proven otherwise and even then, must bear the scarlet letter of their gender. Suggestions that women and men are different is even a more serious crime if spoken by a man. This scenario has been playing out at Google under the watch of their “chief diversity and inclusion officer.”

Google engineer James Damore was fired for agreeing with Google’s own statement in 2014 after President Obama’s Labor Department told Google that it had a problem because 70% of their workforce was male. Women aren’t being denied opportunity, Google said, because they simply aren’t interested in software engineering jobs since 80% of computer science and engineering majors are men. But Google seems to have forgotten they said that.

Damore wrote an internal memo stating that more men than women are interested in engineering jobs so it’s not discrimination. “We need to stop assuming that gender gaps imply sexism,” Damore wrote. “These positions often require long, stressful hours that may not be worth it if you want a balanced and fulfilling life…. Note, the same forces that lead men into high pay/high stress jobs in tech and leadership cause men to take undesirable and dangerous jobs like coal mining, garbage collection, and firefighting, and suffer 93% of work-related deaths.” Damore is in court now, fighting to get his job back.

Blacks. Why don’t the advocates for diversity care that black babies are three times more likely to be aborted than white ones? Abortion is the #1 cause of death among blacks. Since 1973, it has reduced their population by over 25 percent. According to BlackDignity.org, “Our neighborhoods are their target market. 80 percent of abortion facilities are located in minority neighborhoods. About 13 percent of American women are black, but they receive over 35 percent of the abortions.” Black lives in the womb matter.

Conservative Ideology. In a Townhall article, Liberal Students Have a Funny Definition of 'Diversity' examples are given of students protesting any semblance of conservative thought. "What really bothered me is, the whole idea is that at a liberal arts college, we need to be hearing a diversity of opinion," a student at Swarthmore College told the school's newspaper.

At Harvard, an editorial writer for the school paper called for getting rid of academic freedom in favor of something called “academic justice,” rather than “put up with research that counters our goals simply in the name of 'academic freedom.'”

God. The Almighty, creator of heaven and earth was seen as a problem in 2012 and voted off the Democratic platform. But of course.

So, if you find yourself on the list of non-conforming individuals, too diverse for diversity standards, you are in good company: God-loving lovers of human life and conservative thinking who respect that God made us male and female. Welcome. And remember to keep praying for our persecutors for we are all God’s children.