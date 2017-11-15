John Hoppner, “Portrait of the Frankland Sisters”, ca. 1795

Liberal Feminists Fight for Things That Make Women Miserable

As the ability to do what is wrong is demanded, the ability to do what is right is denied.

Like a dog chasing his tail, running faster or barking louder only gets you nowhere faster. The liberal feminist movement makes no sense (unless you mean cents—then talk to Planned Parenthood) because liberal feminists are fighting for the very things that cause women pain. Liars that manipulated them hijacked the movement long ago. And without the truth, they cannot be free.

For instance, Sue Ellen Browder admitted in Subverted: How I Helped the Sexual Revolution Hijack the Women's Movement that she was paid to make up stories for Cosmopolitan magazine to encourage sex for single women. Dr. Bernard Nathanson, once a notorious abortionist who aborted his own child and helped get Roe v Wade become law, became prolife and admitted they had made up lies.

Still in Bondage

Not everyone got the memo: They lied! So thus, they have followed bad directions. Consider feminist Nicole Valentine. She advocates for more white women to abort their babies to end racism. Yes, seriously. LifeSite reported on her idea to end white supremacy that way.

Weird because the Planned Parenthood founder eugenicist Margaret Sanger worked so hard to accomplish just the opposite—annihilation of minorities through birth control and abortion. She’s right on target too. But how about we support women of color to let their babies live rather than aborting more white ones?

Among the hijacked generation are former bra burners that now belong to Grandmothers for Reproductive Rights, acrynym GRR! Their “hear me roar” turned into a growl while they fight for the reproductive rights of future generations—aka womb survivors. Nothing says crazy like advocating for the right to abort your own grandchildren.

In Grandmothers Join the Culture of Death, Teresa Tomeo called it creepy that Planned Parenthood referred to the pro-abortion grannies as “the advocacy group you need to know about right now.” Tomeo pointed out that, “…the grannies said this wasn’t about them, that it was about — yes, believe it or not — future generations.”

Some grandmothers, however, have come around. Sixties feminist Jeanette Kupferman sees the emotional emptiness facing women today. She wrote: “It makes me wonder what happened to the Brave New World we’d envisaged for our daughters and granddaughters…. The well-meaning battles we embarked on in idealistic youth have somehow robbed young women of the soul of femininity. We’ve lost something precious, distinctive and unique.”

It is a red flag that feminist activists go silent about so many real villains: human trafficking, porn, Sharia Law’s cruelty to women, and the many house of horror abortion clinics. And why were so many shouting feminists afraid to speak out about the Weinstein-types for so long?

The Solution

The lies that hijacked the women’s movement has spread to the culture. It’s time to wake up, toss out the pink hats and fight for real freedom.

Pope Leo XIII’s definition of freedom is the ability to do what is right, not to do anything we want including sin. Otherwise, it would mean that God and his angels are not free.

As the ability to do what is wrong is demanded and legislated, the ability to do what is right is often denied. The right to life, the right to define marriage as it has been throughout human history, and the right to make bouquets, t-shirts, and cakes in union with Christian values, are rights that are being taken from us. The right to faithfully follow Jesus gets in the way of lies, which is exactly why Christian values are being framed as oppressive, bigoted, and holding society back.

Jesus is the solution to the insanity. Sam Sorbo, film producer and former fashion model explained it in her article: Our Culture is experiencing a hostile takeover. We must stop rejecting God if we ever want it to end.

She said that the imperative to do what’s right has been replaced with a personal obsession of what’s in it for ME?” Sorbo pointed out that the culture has evolved into one that does not care about the important things such as “the lack of attention the mainstream media are paying to the Clintons’ collusion to sell Russia 20 percent of U.S. uranium.”

The spirit of our time, according to her, is gradually revealing “an increasing hatred toward God and Christianity. “But no amount of self-love can fill the God-shaped hole in someone’s heart,” she said. According to her, it’s not just enough to defend our Christian values but we must fight back.

Jesus chases away the darkness because he is the way and the truth and the life, (John 14:6) so of course the liars want to chase him away.

To counteract the lies, there is truth; to counteract evil there is Jesus. If you must shout, Shout My Story to share the beauty of life and shout joyfully to the Lord, (Psalm 98:4).

“This is the message we have heard from him and declare to you: God is light; in him there is no darkness at all.” (1 John 1:5).