Blogs | Jul. 28, 2017

I'm Not Paranoid Just Because I Refuse a Microchip

Bandwagons should not be jumped upon.

Implanting microchips in humans has arrived! Pardon my suspicion, but we are routinely led astray with modern innovations. Contraception, the vacuum aspirator, porn-on-demand, and a redefinition of marriage come to mind. Okay, the last one is not technology, just modern confusion.

I trust what the Church trusts. Individuals can be iffy, but Catholic teaching improves the odds that one will live well. As for technology fueled and applied by humans apart from God? I’m okay with washing machines and electricity, and call me a hypocrite because I’m using my computer right now, but I’m drawing the line with implanting computer chips under my skin.

For so long, people with a paranoid schizophrenic diagnosis have imagined a conspiracy of people trying to implant microchips in them. It’s a fear we can now share.

Employee Implants

The New York Times recently reported on a company implanting microchips under employees’ skin.

“On Aug. 1, employees at Three Square Market, a technology company in Wisconsin, can choose to have a chip the size of a grain of rice injected between their thumb and index finger. Once that is done, any task involving RFID technology — swiping into the office building, paying for food in the cafeteria — can be accomplished with a wave of the hand.”

It’s voluntary right now. Naturally. How else could you introduce such a thing in this freedom-loving United States of America? First it’s voluntary, then later on…what? So many years the predictions and fears of being controlled or tracked and controlled by microchips were the stuff of science fiction and wacko Christians. Here is where those worlds collide.

“The program is not mandatory, but as of Monday, more than 50 out of 80 employees at Three Square’s headquarters in River Falls, Wis., had volunteered.”

Once the volunteers are in the majority, the minority will face pressure and persecution. Go ahead and call me paranoid. I will reject that diagnosis, however, and counter: Denial.

The culture is c-r-a-z-y! Come on already, this is the same culture that treats the gender confusion of 6-year-olds by pumping them with hormones for future sex change operations. Never mind that 75% would have grown out of it, treatment causes sterility, and the Johns Hopkins which pioneered the surgery, no longer does it because long-term follow up shows it doesn’t help people. Just ignore the facts and go with the kid’s fantasy.

Drag queens are leading story hours at libraries. Assigning a gender to a newborn is now even seen as judgmental in some corners. Some of our leading news sources have reported on men becoming pregnant by their wives, despite the fact that both kept their biological body parts while playing gender dress-up. News has been replaced with agendas and delusion.

My above examples are gender-based but if you can’t get that basic facts right, then you can’t be trusted on anything. I accept confusion and struggles in people, but I don’t accept a culture that replaces counseling, guidance, and God with playing make-believe. See? Denial.

As for the company implanting microchips into their blissful employees? It sounds like a grand party.

“It was pretty much 100 percent yes right from the get-go for me,” said Sam Bengtson, a software engineer. “In the next five to 10 years, this is going to be something that isn’t scoffed at so much, or is more normal. So I like to jump on the bandwagon with these kind of things early, just to say that I have it.”

Bandwagons should not be jumped upon. Be they bandwagon hoppers, Pied Piper enthusiasts or co-dependents of the emperor without clothing clarity does not come from following the culture. Truth cannot be found in a microchip no matter how many passwords can be stored there.

It may be all fine and good for now, but trouble starts somewhere. No one accepts the invasion of the body snatchers if it arrives in Nazi-like fashion of forced compliance. But once enough people announce that the water is fine, nothing to be afraid of, and the rest refuse to join them — well, look out.

I know I sound paranoid. It’s part of the plan. So choose your diagnosis now—paranoia or denial—because you’ll be earning it soon enough.