Raphael, “St. Michael Vanquishing Satan,” 1518

Hexes and Curses Reveal Need for Spiritual Vigilance

As long as we walk with the Lord, there is nothing to fear.

Of late, the war between good and evil has made news as the veil is pulled back, revealing who the players are and their intent. This, we just witnessed with a call to curse and cause harm to the newest Supreme Court Justice. The three-hour, event to “Ritual to Hex Brett Kavanaugh” took place Oct. 20 at Catland Books in Brooklyn, New York. They scheduled another one for Nov. 3.

The “metaphysical boutique and occult bookshop” had announced that Kavanaugh was the focal point, but not the only target. Participants were told to “bring your rage and all of the axes you’ve got to grind.”

Their Facebook page revealed a range of comments, from delight and promising participation from afar, to Christians warning of damnation, vowing to pray, and encouraging conversion to Christ. For example, Jan Smith wrote: “Philippians 2:8-11: And being found in human form, he humbled himself by becoming obedient to the point of death, even death on a cross. Therefore, God has highly exalted him and bestowed on him the name that is above every name, so that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.”

Supernatural Warfare

The event was livestreamed on Facebook and Instagram and directions were given on how to participate in the curse at home which included the use of urine, graveyard dirt, and a picture of someone to whom you want to cause harm. Newsweek reported that attendees entered a side room in the shop where spell classes and hexes are held, while outside, Christian protesters urged participants to come to Jesus and turn away from wickedness.

“Howls, shouts and foot stomping reverberated against the walls” as the bookstore owner proclaimed, “I will have my justice even if I have to face your jealous God, look Him in his eye and walk backward into Hell.” Attendees were invited to the altar to also write the names of individuals they wished to hex on slips of paper.

At a time when the culture seems bored or inconvenienced by God, supernatural warfare still manages to capture people’s attention. The National Catholic Register article about the planned event was posted just two days prior, but it went viral with thousands of shares. Secular news companies, including the BBC and Newsweek, referenced the article and continued to follow the event. The Catholic response was typical, as with news of black masses and other abominations: prayer, fasting, adoration, and other spiritual works for protection and conversion. Desire for revenge, as usual, was absent.

Some of the responses included Catholics joining forces with a Make America Holy Again (MAHA) campaign of spiritual warfare. Marianne Johnpillai, Facebook friend, got permission from her parish priest at our Lady of Fatima Church in faraway Sri Lanka to include the intention as part of the Rosary during vespers at a parish gathering. I heard from many that were praying especially the St. Michael and St. Patrick Lorica prayers for spiritual protection. Someone from a national Catholic apostolate — she acted independently so I won’t name the group — spread far and wide a call to prayer, fasting and almsgiving.

Are Curses Harmless?

There were some people—even Catholics—who declared the curses harmless and advised people to ignore the whole thing, even saying that Catholic media should not report on it. Certainly, we cannot report on all these events since they have become so pervasive and we don’t want to give undue attention to evil. However, it is important to be aware of the boldness of spiritual warfare raging around us. Too many had become complacent, but in the current climate of turmoil and scandal, we see clearly the ongoing need for prayer and fasting, especially for leaders in government and the Church.

As to the claim that these curses are harmless, that is simply not true. None of the exorcists I have interviewed over the years would agree. They have witnessed real harm that calling on the power of the devil to curse others can cause. But for those in a state of grace, Father Vincent Lampert, exorcist for the diocese of Indianapolis, once told me that curses “will bounce off.” According to him, when Catholics attend Mass and receive the sacraments properly, “the devil is already on the run.”

An example of harm caused by a curse was revealed in the shocking 2012 case of a demonic attack on a house and family in Indianapolis, which began with a curse. We should never live in fear of such things, but we neither should we ignore the need for vigilance.

God is our Creator, more powerful than any other creature, and our Catholic faith and devotions offer us great spiritual protection and comfort. As long as we walk with the Lord, there is nothing to fear.