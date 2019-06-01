Anonymous, “Guardian Angel,” 18th century

Guardian Angels to the Rescue

The saints, and ordinary Catholics, bear testimony to the love and power of our guardian angels

As a second-grader at St. Albert the Great School in Dearborn, Michigan, I often scooted over in my desk to make room for my guardian angel. Did he squeeze in next to me? I think so. But where do angels go when we sin and don’t invited them into our lives?

I once asked that question to an exorcist, Father Patrick (not his real name). “The world is engaged in a spiritual battle,” he said. “The angels are part of God’s forces, but they operate under the power of God. If we reject God’s authority over us, then how can the angels help us?” According to him, when we reject God’s laws, the devil easily moves in and has greater influence over us.

“The angels have the power to protect and guide us only when we seek to operate under God’s authority,” Fr. Patrick explained. “If people don’t give God authority, the unholy angels — demons — move in. But I’ve seen changes when God is given authority and angels were able to be called upon again.”

Padre Pio and Msgr. Esseff on Angels

“Invoke your guardian angel that he will illuminate you and will guide you. God has given him to you for this reason. Therefore, use him!” —St. Padre Pio

When he was a young boy, God granted Padre Pio the vision of his own guardian angel and those of others. At times the guardian angel of a person came to him for prayers for that person.

Msgr. John Esseff, a priest for in Scranton, Pennsylvania, ordained in 1953, and an exorcist in the diocese of Scranton for over 40 years, was a spiritual director for Mother Teresa and met Padre Pio in 1959. Msgr. Esseff once shared with me that Padre Pio told him that if he (Msgr. Esseff) ever needed help while hearing confessions, to send his guardian angel to him. “And it always helped,” he said.

Why send an angel to Padre Pio instead of to God? “God and he had clearly shown himself through the gifts of Padre Pio. Just as many saints have had the gift of healing, God chooses to manifest himself through his chosen ones.”

In the book, Send Me Your Guardian Angel, about Padre Pio’s relationship with the angels, Fr. Alessio Parente shared how Cecil Humphrey-Smith, one of Padre Pio’s spiritual children from England, had been badly injured in a car crash. A friend went to the post office to send a telegram to Padre Pio to ask for prayers for Cecil. When he brought the telegram to the desk, the clerk gave him back a telegram from Padre Pio assuring his prayers for Cecil's recovery.

Months later, after Cecil’s recovery, he visited his spiritual father and asked how he knew of the accident so quickly?

“Do you think the angels go as slowly as the planes?” was his reply.

Send Your Angel

A story shared by Paulie Ruby from Minot, North Dakota, in Amazing Grace for Mothers, is testimony to the angels. One foggy morning she heard her son Dan’s truck leave on his garbage route for the family business — Circle Sanitation (for their family circle) — so she hurried to get ready to meet up with her husband on his route.