Exorcist and Catholics Respond to Curse Against Kavanaugh

Catholics and exorcists are responding to the news that a curse on the newest U.S. Supreme Court Justice is planned for Saturday Oct. 20 at Catland Books, a “metaphysical boutique and occult bookshop” in Brooklyn, New York. He will be the main focus, at the “Ritual to Hex Brett Kavanaugh” but others will also be targeted. For three hours, starting at 7 p.m., “all rapists and the patriarchy which emboldens, rewards and protects them” will be cursed.

This is not the first cursing event for Catland Books. Last year, the bookstore hosted three hexes on President Donald Trump. Co-owner of the bookshop and event organizer Dakota Bracciale, claims witches at the event will “make Kavanaugh suffer.” Tickets were available through Eventbrite sold out quickly. After saying the St. Michael prayer, I called the bookstore and learned that 60 people will attend. The ticket holders will bring their “rage and axes to grind,” as instructed by the event page. Activities will include a second ritual called, “The Rites of the Scorned One” to “validate, affirm, uphold, and support those of us who have been wronged and who refuse to be silent any longer.”

Silent? Hardly. Pro-abortion groups have loudly denounced the Catholic, pro-life, Kavanaugh as “serious threat” to “women’s right” to abortion, fearing he will protect the life of unborn babies. It’s clear how the sides of good and evil line up.

Exorcist Response

As a response to the event, Father Gary Thomas, the exorcist for the Diocese of San Jose, California, is offering Mass for Kavanaugh on Thursday and Saturday. His training in Rome was the subject of the 2010 book The Rite: The Making of a Modern Exorcist that was made into a movie in 2011.

I contacted him for his reaction to the announcement. “I’m appalled” he said. “I sent this to a load of exorcists yesterday and their reaction was similar to mine. That shows this is not something that is make believe.”

In the 12 years since becoming an exorcist, Father Thomas said that he has witnessed people in the satanic world becoming bolder. “They are more confident that the general public will be more accepting of the demonic,” he said. By contrast, Father Thomas noted that throughout history, satanic groups have been secretive, but now they are making it pubic in the name of freedom of religion. “This is a conjuring of evil—not about free speech,” he said. “Conjuring up personified evil does not fall under free speech. Satanic cults often commit crimes; they murder and sexually abuse everyone it their cult.”

Father Thomas said that those involved in the curse on Kavanaugh clearly believe in the power of personified evil. “They are going to direct the evil to have a permanently adverse effect on the Supreme Court justice,” he said.

“When curses are directed at people not in a state of grace, they have little or no effect,” Father Thomas said. Otherwise, he has witnessed harm come upon people such as physical illness, psychosis, depression and having demons attach to them. Curses sometimes involve a blood sacrifice either through an animal or a human being, such as an aborted baby, according to him. However, there is no information about a blood sacrifice one way or the other for the Saturday event.

“The decision to do this against a Supreme Court justice is a heinous act and says a lot about the character of these people that should not be underestimated or dismissed,” he said. “These are real evil people.”

Catholics Respond

Word is spreading to pray and fast, not just for the protection of Kavanaugh, but for those who wish him harm. Jessica Navin, Manager of Spiritual Formation for the Fellowship of Catholic University Students, (FOCUS) was inspired to fast and pray the Rosary for three days and to give alms for this intention. Word has been spreading quickly among FOCUS missionaries and beyond.

Navin asks that “God will have mercy on those involved, that He will give everyone the grace of faith and repentance, and that He will grant spiritual protection to Brett Kavanaugh.” She said they are giving alms because, “St. Augustine said that fasting and almsgiving are the wings with which ‘our prayers fly safely and are more easily carried to Heaven, where Christ our Peace has preceded us.’”

On Facebook’s events page announcing the occult gather, both supporters and detractors are commenting. Many Christians are spreading the word on their own to pray and fast against this curse. Here are two posts.

Irene announced: “WE MUST PRAY AND FAST ON OCTOBER 20TH TO COMBAT THE WITCHES HEX ON JUDGE KAVANAUGH. A portion of their proceeds goes directly to Planned Parenthood. We already know many abortion doctors are witches, so this is no surprise. God will prevail, but each of us MUST do our part in this spiritual warfare!!”

Richard posted: “The war is rising. October 20 is also the commencement of our MAHA [Make America Holy Again] Spiritual campaign. Get. Battle. Ready! I'M GOING IN!”