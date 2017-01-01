(Source: Disney Pictures)

Disney’s Gay Moment Leaves Both Sides Unhappy

“Anyone who is so ‘progressive’ as not to remain in the teaching of the Christ does not have God” (2 John 1:9). Forget being progressive and strive for holiness. The Church can help with that. Disney cannot.

You’ve probably heard that Disney put a “gay moment” into its new adaptation of Beauty of the Beast. I won’t call what I’m about to reveal a spoiler alert, because pushing the gay agenda already spoils the movie. An article in Cosmopolitan complained that the “gay moment” was not enough. The author had heard ahead of time that it had something to do with LeFou, whose admiration for Gaston is could be interpreted as less than platonic.

The author said she “spent a good portion of the movie’s two-hour-plus run time hoping that Gaston and LeFou were going to make out, or at least share a chaste peck on the lips.” Instead, she found the “exclusively gay moment” to be “a big dud.” During the finale ballroom scene, after LeFou has joined up with Team Belle, LeFou dances with a man. “That’s it!” she said.

That made the author mad. She pointed to the fact that the very mention that LeFou might be gay caused one Alabama theater to pull the movie and complained that if you are going to anger “bigots” then “you may as well go all in.”

Her desire was for a blatant romance that included a same-sex kiss, as the Disney Channel cartoon Star vs. the Forces of Evil recently did. By the way, I watched that cartoon clip and I wonder why a cartoon girl is wearing a red headband with devil horns on it? It’s nothing I’ve ever seen before in hair accessories. Just wondering. Not about Disney—nothing to wonder about there—but about the headband.

The Cosmo author also wished there had been a steamy scene between the characters of Lumière and Cogsworth. She wanted something “progressive”, which translates into meaning something offensive so that the offended could be attacked.

There is no peace when it comes to the gay and assorted gender agenda. It’s never enough and even the slightest disapproval is always too much. The issue can be complicated for faithful Catholics who are accused of hate. How dare you deny them love! They can’t help the way they are. Bigot!

We can barely even catch our breath let alone put forth a reasoned explanation as to why same-sex relationships are not good for anyone. Since co-workers, friends, or members of our family may be same-sex attracted, no one wants to have that conversation anyways. I confess it’s not something that I’m good at. However, I know some good resources that mix love and truth with moral boundaries.

In recent years, the Catholic Church has worked hard to clarify that being homosexual is not a sin, but acting on it is. The words “love” and “compassion” are part of the teaching. The Church acknowledges that in the past, it has not always explained itself well, but it is trying to do better.

Every Catholic should watch the beautiful video, The Third Way: Homosexuality and the Catholic Church. It tells the story of several same-sex attracted men and women who struggled to find acceptance but ultimately found love and peace in the Church.

The Catholic spiritual support group, Courage has more than 100 chapters. It is an Apostolate helping thousands of men and women live chaste lives and find peace through fellowship, prayer, and the Sacraments.

Joseph Sciambra, a former gay porn star, shares the message how Jesus Christ saved him and changed him. He also started Sons of St. Joseph a blog for Christian men who hope to overcome all same-sex attractions.

On the topic of same-sex marriage, William B. May founder and president Catholics for a Common Good has authored Getting the Marriage Conversation Right: A Guide For Effective Dialogue. His book prepares people to use non-religious arguments to explain the truths that form the basis for marriage as between one man and one woman.

Disney and so many others are working hard at normalizing homosexuality while mocking Church teaching. Truth is not decided upon by popular opinion and nor can we expect to find it in a Hollywood movie. Forget being progressive and strive for holiness. The Church can help with that. Disney cannot.