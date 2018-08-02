(Pixabay/CC0)

Catholic Truths for Straws, Pronouns, and NASTY Women

St. Joseph, pray for us and for the clarity to see the obvious.

The comfort of our shared Catholic vision, even if the culture is sinking fast, is a life vest that keeps us afloat and fills us with the oxygen of truth. The sacramental graces of our faith will keep us moored to solid ground rather than adrift at sea. They know not what they do, so pray for them, support one another, and stay connected to our Catholic truths.

Here are just a few things that got my attention on social media with antidotes underneath.

Pronoun mania

At the University of Minnesota, a proposal is underway that could get professors expelled or students expelled for mis gendering other students. Under it, a young woman can’t even demand a female roommate. Punishments will deny freedom of speech to non-conformers who don’t comply with people claiming any one of a dozen made up genders such as binary or two-spirit and using ze, zer and zers as pronouns. At least one professor has objected that the policy has huge freedom of speech issues. We shall see.

"But at the beginning of creation God 'made them male and female,” (Mark 10:6). St. Joseph, pray for us and for the clarity to see the obvious.

Nasty Women’ Abortion Act



Gleaned from The Good News (Get their free subscription because it’s: Not Right. Not Left. Catholic!)

Massachusetts lawmakers passed new legislation to keep abortion legal in the state should the Supreme Court ever overturn Roe v. Wade. The full title of the bill is the “Negating Archaic Statutes Targeting Young Women Act,” shortened to the “NASTY Women Act” in reference to then-candidate Trump calling Hillary Clinton a "nasty woman." The bill overturns an 1845 law that made abortion illegal in the state. That law was rendered null after the Supreme Court found a constitutional right to abortion in its decision in Roe v. Wade; however, abortion advocates feared it would become law again if Roe is ever overturned.

“O Mary conceived without sin, pray for us who have recourse to you.” -Prayer from the Miraculous Medal.

Crimes of the Straw

Save the straw and kill the baby! The city of Santa Barbara just passed an ordinance that will punish restaurant employees with up to six months of jail time or a $1,000 fine for giving plastic straws to their customers.

The bill was passed unanimously and covers bars, restaurants, and other food-service businesses. Establishments are also only be allowed to hand out plastic stirrers if customers request them. Seattle banned plastic straws earlier this month , with a $250 fine for violators. In these two cities, abortion on demand is acceptable but plastic straws is a crime.

Our Lady of Guadalupe, whose appearance in Mexico ended human sacrifice and spread the faith after you appeared to Juan Diego as a pregnant virgin, pray for us! Help us all to see the light of truth your Son brought to the world.

Science and Church are One

It’s an oldie that refuses to go away like cockroaches. Abortion advocates call the baby that began growing at the time of conception: potential for life. That’s wrong according to science which has consistently taught that life begins the moment an egg is fertilized by a sperm. An egg and sperm in the same vicinity is. The Church and science agree.

“So God created man in his own image,”. Genesis 1:27.

“Hands that shed innocent blood are among those things God hates,” Proverbs 6:16-17.

These things are not true because they are in the Bible; they are in the Bible because they are true. Science reveals the truth and the Church teaches it. We are not alone. We are blessed with the truth and the fullness of faith.

Sacred Heart of Jesus, we put all our trust in you.

St. Michael the Archangel defend us in battle!