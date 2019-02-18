Circle of Rembrandt, “Head of Christ Facing Right,” ca. 1650

An Astonishing Miracle, and 10 Ways to Fall Deeper in Love with Jesus

“Father, you can have my eyes. You can have anything. You can have everything!”

An incurable eye disease intruded on 16-year-old Johnny Atwell’s life almost overnight. In October 1974, the Glendive, Montana, teen faced inevitable blindness.

Every night as he went to bed he prayed—or rather, demanded: “Father, take it away, I cannot do this! Father, take it away!” After three months of this, one night, Atwell cried out to God: “Father, I can’t do this! I can’t go blind! You don’t understand, Father!”

The ridiculousness of what he had just said, sunk in. What did I just say? he thought. He’s God. He understands everything.

Atwell then began praying the “Our Father” out loud. At the words, “Thy will be done,” he was suddenly no longer in his bed. “I was in the Garden of Gethsemane with Jesus. His head was bowed down to the ground and he was shaking. I could see the glints of sweat and blood through his hair and I saw the moonlight.” Immediately, Atwell understood that Jesus had just said to God the Father, “Not my will but yours be done.”

“Jesus began convulsing and weeping. I was in front of him, standing. The Father showed me the Son at the time Jesus gave his will over, obedient to his Father’s will,” Atwell explained. “I felt so ashamed. Jesus had given everything, and I wasn’t willing to give my eyes.”

Suddenly, Atwell was back in his bed. “I am so sorry,” he cried. “You gave everything, and I wasn’t willing to give you my eyes. Father, you can have my eyes. You can have anything. You can have everything!”

“That’s when an electric feeling shot through me,” Atwell explained. “I felt it instantaneously, rising through me from the tips of my toes up to the top of my head. It was over in a split second. My eyes were open and in my dark bedroom, I had absolute knowledge that I had been miraculously healed.

The Mayo Clinic confirmed with examinations and X-rays that Atwell’s experience was not his imagination. Doctors were astounded. And Atwell, or rather Father Basil Atwell, a Benedictine priest in North Dakota now, had fallen deeply in love with Jesus Christ. It was his glimpse of Christ’s suffering for the love of us that ignited that love that burns to this day.

Stir Greater Love

Not everyone has such a miraculous experience, but we can all witness the depths of God’s love for us through the passion and death of Jesus Christ. Although I am a work in progress, it is clear to me through the Catholic Church, the lives of the saints, and the example of the story above, that contemplating the suffering and passion of Jesus Christ can deepen our love for him.

Below are 10 ways we can use the Passion of Jesus to stir a greater love.