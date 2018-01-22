LEFT: Pierre Jean van der Ouderaa, “The Temptation of Eve”, 1910. RIGHT: El Greco, “The Annunciation”, ca. 1605.

8 Failures of Liberal Feminism and 9 Wins of True Feminism

These are but a few examples that reflect the spirit of each.

In fairy tales, ugly stepsisters hate the true daughter of the King. And so it is with true feminism. It cloaks women in the divine beauty that God intended. The counterfeit, liberal version is a mean addiction of delusion that compels women to push ever-harder for the things that make them miserable.

The ugly stepsisters fail at happiness because they fight truth and beauty. In real life, liberal feminists have declared war on what is truly feminine and are losing in ways where true feminism wins. On the heels of the second women’s march, these are but a few examples that reflect the spirit of each.

8 Epic Fails of Liberal Feminism

(1) Liberal feminists consider the name “feminism” as occupied territory for pro-abortion women. God’s very creation for all humanity happens in the womb. It’s the devil’s war over God’s creation.

(2) Organizers of the Women’s March on D.C. ditch their own gender. Prolife women are not welcomed, and half of all aborted babies are females that could have made the world a better place.

(3) Logic is not required such as raging for respect while wearing genitalia hats and costumes. At this year’s march, Nancy Pelosi announced: “Your truth is never more important than now.” There can only be one truth; not a mine and yours. Last year a sharia-supporting anti-Semite told crowds "this is what democracy looks like." That was her truth.

(4) Last March’s “A Day Without a Woman” encouraged women not to do anything for anyone on International Women’s Day, which traditionally honors and respects women for their achievements.

(5) Mock Virgin Mary abortion was outright demonic. National Director of Priests for Life's Father Frank Pavone called the mock abortion "grotesque and blasphemous," adding that it's a representation of what "every abortion actually is."

(6) Feminist calls her sons prospective rapists. Feminist writer Jody Allard Allard publicly berated her own two sons for perpetuating a "rape culture" by way of their being males. As a result, one of her sons announced he would be turning to conservatism. Daily Wire editor-in-chief Ben Shapiro offered her son an internship which he accepted.

(7) Feminist columnist wants it to be illegal for moms to stay home. Liberal feminists have never shown support for stay-at home-moms, but now it’s being proposed that all women be forced to work in order to make things equal for everyone.

(8) Feminist group elected a male Leader. Quebec's largest feminist organization elected a biologically male trans president.

9 Epic Successes of True Feminism

(1) God succeeded when he made us male and female. New feminism—also known as “true” feminism— embraces femininity in union with Catholic teaching on sex and marriage. It respects the feminine genius as the special predisposition of woman enriching the world according to her own vocation. It is the belief in an integral complementarity of man and woman with different strengths, perspectives and roles, while advocating for the equal worth and dignity of both sexes.

(2) Every year the March for Life on D.C. gathers half a million or more in a passionate love of the unborn and joyful celebration of the sacred power of women to bring forth life.

(3) Erika Bachiochi praised new feminism in her book Women, Sex and the Church: A Case for Catholic Teaching. Rather than demeaning, women, she explained how they are elevated by the Church. Bachiochi argues that all the liberal feminist demands regarding sex, contraception and abortion, are inherently anti-woman. She points out that women are attracted to relationships and love and see men as partners rather than enemies.

(4) Samantha Povlock, founder of femcatholic.com started out as a liberal feminist until she stumbled into Catholic feminism. She discovered: “God was a much better feminist than me…. This wasn’t the modern feminist movement that also saw femininity as weak and championed women turning themselves into poor imitations of men. No, this breed of feminism challenged me to acknowledge that I wasn’t ‘just like the guys’ and that perhaps this was my strength.”

(5) At the University of Mary in North Dakota, a new women’s dorm epitomizes the power of women in union with God. A Eucharistic chapel inside the building holds sacred art of women from the New Testament encountering Jesus such as the woman at the well and Mary Magdalen after the resurrection. The halls are adorned with bold messages from strong women such as:

“The world doesn’t need what women have, it needs what women are.” —Edith Stein

“Maturity starts with the willingness to give oneself.” –Elisabeth Elliot

“Life itself is the proper binge.” —Julia Child

“Never be afraid to trust an unknown future to a known God.” —Corrie Ten Boom.

(6) Susan Brinkmann explained at Women of Grace that the teachings of Jesus Christ are where the idea of equality among the sexes was born. Their Young Women of Grace program teaches that Christianity is what led to the emancipation of women as Jesus elevated their importance in society.

(7) Noting that the word “feminism was the most looked up word last year, Teresa Tomeo said in her article, “Feminism is a Good Excuse to Spread the Truth,” that it’s obvious people are searching for answers. She encouraged Catholics to start a buzz about what the Catholic Church has identified as “New Feminism,” which is really true feminism at its best.

(8) Theologian Michele M. Schumacher, explains: “Old and new feminism both agree that we need to fight all kinds of violence, exploitation and discrimination against women, which are a legacy of sin.” However, the mission of new feminism, according to her, is united to that of the authentic human and Christian culture and how men and women complement each other.

(9) New Feminism isn’t really new. It’s Catholic. Saint Pope John Paul II’s apostolic letter Mulieris Dignitatem, “On the Dignity and Vocation of Women,” explained that it is not that a woman should be subject to a man, but that both should be subject to God. That is why new feminism wins. It seeks God’s authority rather than our own.