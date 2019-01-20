A member of the “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence” attends Women's March San Diego on Jan. 19, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

11 Fails of Radical Feminism

Rebellion against God and nature and the vilification of men is the way to failure

Radical feminism is the enemy of women, especially those hurt by poverty, repressive cultures and governments. At the core is an attack on God’s creation of life in the womb, the sacredness of marriage, and the celebration of true femininity.

Life is never simple, and many angry radicals have been wounded instead of loved. But rebellion against God and nature and the vilification of men is the way to failure. Here are 11 examples.

1. Dictators

The first feminists were Christian and prolife but the 1970s gave way to a second-wave where the pro-abortion wing muscled their way into leadership and turned it into a dictatorship. Disinviting prolife feminist groups to the first March for Women in DC in 2017 shows that the radicals dictate who gets to belong. It was never about equality, but only about equity for pro-abortion women.

2. Marches Canceled

Speaking of the Women’s March, the first two years featured hats and costumes representing female genitalia. This year, organizers are discouraging those hats because they may be offensive to trans women who don’t have female genitalia. To be clear: The Women’s March wants to ditch their hats because of men.

Women’s marches across the country have been canceling. In California, the reason is that participants would have been “overwhelmingly white.” It looks bad if those with a history of oppression aren’t interested. The march in Chicago and New Orleans canceled because of anti-Semitism among leadership, the same reason other groups opted out of the DC march this year.

In the meantime, the March for Life in DC and others across the country keep growing.

3. Deadly Form of Racism

According to BlackGenocide.org, 78 percent of abortion facilities are in minority communities. In 2014, 36 percent of all abortions in the U.S. on black women even though they are only 13.3 percent of the population. The fertility rate for black women is below replacement, 1.8 percent.

CBS News reported in 2009 that “Hispanics have surpassed blacks as the nation's largest minority group.” Hispanic women account for approximately 19 percent of U.S. abortions whereas African-American women account for up to 36 percent. And radical feminists are okay with this. This is worse than even the KKK.

4. Perversion

The Lady Parts Justice League claims to be a comedy group that makes abortion humorous. On their website they describe themselves as “a coven of hilarious badass feminists…” Yup. Witches.

A number of Hollywood stars also think abortion is funny. Amy Schumer, in a standup routine once said: “I have an excuse, actually, why I’ve been drinking so much. I haven’t said this out loud yet — this is exciting — I’m drinking for two. Thank you, wow. I mean, just for now. Somebody’s being evicted.” How horrifically tragic to think laughing at mothers killing their unborn babies is empowering.

5. Men Invading Female Territory

The focus of trans activism has been the feminist movement, so here they come demanding support. Last month, the Miss Universe Pageant had a transgender Miss Universe contestant representing Spain and “all women” despite a Y chromosome. The president of Quebec’s Federation of Women also has a Y chromosome.

Feminists are also facing the greatest form of discrimination in the history of sports: Men, with all their genetic athletic advantages, robbing women of sport’s titles and opportunities.

Rachel McKinnon, who was born a male, won gold in the women’s 35-44 age bracket at the cycling world championship in October. Some people (not the runner-up) lauded his accomplishment because his testosterone levels were “unhealthily low.” The tall, muscular, manly-looking McKinnon struck back at criticism that he had an unfair advantage.

Australia’s, national footballer, Hannah Mouncey actually dropped out this year, angry over the new policy for regular blood tests to monitor testosterone level. The masculine (size 16 shoe) athlete, who looks exactly like a man, says he was discriminated against.

6. Infighting

So now there is a heated division. Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminist (TERF) feminists, saying transsexuals are not women, are pitted against their radical sisters, claiming: they are whatever they say they are!

7. Pettiness

The ubiquitous pettiness is tiring and unbecoming. After 60 years, Kleenex felt they had to rebrand their man-sized boxes due to consumer complaints. For 60 years it was a tissue non-issue until last year.

8. Smashing Patriarchy

I came across a photo of the North Dakota, Red River Women’s Health Center abortion clinic staff, arm in arm, wearing t-shirts that say, “Wednesdays We Smash Patriarchy.” Wednesday is abortion day. I saw another heartbreaking photo of a man with his head in his hands crying outside an abortion facility because the mother was inside aborting their baby.

Poor confused feminists. Killing babies to attack fatherly leadership also smashes matriarchy because a mother holds great influence in a family, in our culture, and over the life of her child.

9. Political Fail

Last October, actress Laura Gomez tried to inspire abortion activists. “Being a woman is a political act in itself,” she said at a campaign event recorded by PennLive. “You are born an activist without meaning to, because you are every day fighting for your rights.”

Born an activist? What about all the girls not allowed to be born? What are they? Dead.

10. Negative Body Image

Feminists, wanting to beat men by being like them, deny their own female bodies.

Jennifer Roback Morse, president and founder of the Ruth Institute, a pro-heterosexual-marriage organization, gave me this quote on the topic:

“In my book [The Sexual State: How Elite Ideologies Are Destroying Lives and Why the Church Was Right All Along], I talk about how feminism has morphed from men and women are equal except women are better, down to now there are no differences between men and women except those that we choose to bear. What holds those ideas together which seem to be contradictory is in both cases people are attacking the body itself. Whether it’s radical feminism or transgenderism, people are saying that the sex of the body is unimportant and can be safely disregarded. We are either overriding the body with culture as in feminism or over writing the body with technology as in transgenderism.”

11. Shouting Abortions

Pro-abortion advocates once claimed they wanted abortion to be “safe, legal and rare.” Yet now it’s “party-on, let’s do it!”

Message to post-abortive women: Don’t be manipulated into thinking you can bury reality and run from the pain with a public brag. Get grief counseling. Contact Rachel's Vineyard instead.

Mother Mary, pray for us.