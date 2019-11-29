(Photo by Cole McKeown)

10 Reasons to Reject Population Control and Celebrate Babies

No matter the circumstances, each child is a gift from Heaven.

God’s creation for humanity begins in the womb — a place where the devil wages war. Just as the satanic black mass mocks the actual holy Mass, so do pro-abortion slogans mock the Eucharist. This is my Body given up for you (Luke 22:19) becomes My body, my choice.

In the war against babies, the latest shot fired is a new report calling for a dramatic reduction in the world’s population to stave off a climate crisis. The report, which was signed by more than 11,000 scientists, argues that population must be stabilized and reduced.

I am not interested in talking about weather, but rather, I want to highlight the evil being promoted when babies are seen as environmental hazards. Many people have fallen for the over-population myth which is now attached to the climate. (It used to be crops and resources.) This group still champions Dr. Paul Ehrlich, a senior fellow at the Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment and author of the 1968 bestseller The Population Bomb. His book predicted our imminent demise, claiming over-consumption of resources would result in starvation of hundreds of millions including 65 million Americans. The world population has doubled since 1968 and none of his predictions came to pass.

Being wrong, is not Ehrlich’s only problem. He supports sex-selective abortion as well as mass forced sterilization to curb population growth. Even as early as 1968, he defended forced abortion, saying that “compulsory population-control laws, even including laws requiring compulsory abortion, could be sustained under the existing Constitution if the population crisis became sufficiently severe to endanger the society.”

Reject Population Bullies

Environmental and feminist politics are now unapologetic promoters of population control, including abortion even as it slips into infanticide. Yet, it’s an evil delusion to think that sterilization, contraception and abortion are substitutes for lifting women out of poverty or in any way necessary for the well-being of humanity. Seeing babies as intruders on the planet or to a woman’s worldly success is missing what they truly are: miraculous blessings with eternal souls and God-given missions in this world.

Those controlling the prevailing cultural narrative, have gotten their story all wrong. Here are 10 reasons why we should celebrate babies and encourage and support women having them.

There is no overpopulation. Could heaven be overpopulated? The earth is not either. Learn about the over-population myth. Science has been discovering that babies are a fountain of youth for women and even strengthens brains. A 2016 study published in Science Daily found that the more kids a woman has, the slower the rate of aging. Other studies show that having a baby later in life increases life span and having even just one baby strengthens the brain. Babies can draw us closer to God as we realize their eternal value and our own inability to control everything. They grow love in our hearts not possible any other way. Time and money spent on children is an investment in eternity — they are the only things we can take with us to heaven. A falling birthrate weakens the economy — something population control mongers ignore. They teach us patience — with them and with ourselves. They give us a youthful outlook as we appreciate the simple things in life with them, like butterflies and playgrounds. Siblings love new babies. As the mother of 10 children, I’ve witnessed this repeatedly. A top request from children to in-store Santa Clauses is for a little brother or sister. It’s the best gift they can imagine. They are cute and unique in all the world. Each one is a gift from Heaven.

As an older mother of eight living children and two adopted AIDS orphans, I’m thrilled to know of the physical benefits, in addition to the spiritual ones. Children are not always easy — even when they are grown — but they are always worth it. Anyone advocating for their destruction or to block their creation is promoting a dangerous message.