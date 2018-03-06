(EWTN/YouTube)

Fr. Mitch Pacwa Tackles Scripture and Tradition

“Scripture and Tradition” premieres on March 6

What does Scripture have to do with Tradition? How can Catholics respond to common objections that practices like the Rosary and belief in Purgatory are unscriptural? The relationship between Scripture and Tradition can be a daunting one, especially for Catholics. Tackling this fraught relationship is essential for Catholics who desire growth in their faith as well as evangelizing others.

Fr. Mitch Pacwa, S.J., by popular demand and viewer request, will be holding a weekly Bible study that handles these subjects.

In a Feb. 26 press release, Doug Keck announced that EWTN will be airing a Bible study by “Fr. Mitch Pacwa, in which he will talk about Scripture in light of Catholic tradition — spotlighting early Church documents that illuminate the way we understand the Bible.”

Fr. Mitch is well-prepared to teach the weekly study, as he has a Ph.D. in the Old Testament from Vanderbilt University, and is currently a Senior Fellow at the St. Paul Institute for Biblical Studies.

Fr. Pacwa said, “I’ve already written a lot of Bible studies that are organized thematically. So we’re going to start off with my book ‘Winning the Battle Against Sin’ which deals with Biblical teaching on sin and forgiveness. After that, I’d like to counterbalance that with my Bible study called ‘Saved’ which tackles the theme of salvation. I’ve also done Bible studies on the life of Christ. We’ll be taking His ministry step by step. Another approach I hope to take is to study the individual books of the Bible, starting with Isaiah and then Jeremiah.”

Fr. Pacwa has written other Bible studies, including the recently published “The Holy Spirit: A Bible Study Guide for Catholics.” Other studies are “The Eucharist”, “Mercy”, “Growing in Faith” and “Mary — Virgin, Mother and Queen.” These studies have an approachable, personable style, with questions applicable to the readers’ lives. He demonstrates how one can live Scriptural truths.

“Scripture and Tradition” will premiere on March 6 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time, with encores on 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time and Wednesdays at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). Peter Gagnon, Vice President of Programming and Production, encourages viewers to submit questions for Fr. Pacwa on the show’s Facebook page.