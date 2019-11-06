Sister M. Prema, Superior General of the Missionaries of Charity, meets Mother M. Therese, superior of the Cloistered Carmelites. (All photos by Barbara Middleton)

Vocation Awareness Week: “I Will Give Saints to Mother Church”

“Just as the seed is meant to be a tree, we are meant to grow into Jesus.”

It’s National Vocation Awareness Week, which the U.S. Church celebrates Nov. 3-9.

Religious life is a beautiful vocation, as St. Teresa of Calcutta, founder of the Missionaries of Charity, attests.

Included in her constitutions for the Missionaries of Charity (MCs) are her views on religious life.

“Let us make our society something beautiful for God.”

“Rejoice that once more Christ is walking through the world in you, and through you, going about doing good.”

“I will give saints to Mother Church.”

“Thank God from the depths of your hearts that He has chosen you for Himself and for life.”

“Submission for someone who is in love is more than a duty—it is a blessedness.”

“God will take care of you, if you remain one.”

The motherhouse in Kolkata is shown below, with the sisters in adoration:

Recently, Missionary of Charity Sister M. Prema, superior general of the Missionaries of Charity, came to Michigan to meet Mother M. Therese, superior of the Cloistered Carmelites in Detroit.

The MCs were prayerful and happy to meet and pray with their fellow sisters.

Some highlights of their visit, in pictures:

Learn more about the sisters and their mission by watching an EWTN special:

Barbara Middleton was kind enough to share with the Register her photos of the blessed visit as president of the Holy Trinity Apostolate, which was founded by Servant of God Father John Hardon. Middleton also produced the EWTN special on the sisters.

Thank God for sisters (and priests and brothers, too)!

St. Teresa, pray for vocations!