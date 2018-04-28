Amy Smith is the Register’s associate editor. She started writing about everything from Jane Austen to saints for the Register in 2005 and joined the staff as copy editor in 2008. Her writing has appeared in various other Catholic publications. She has a master’s degree in journalism and a B.A. in English.
Alfie Evans’ tragic death has left me heartbroken. His fight for life prompted me to turn to fervent prayer — and the intercession of one of my favorite saints, St. Gianna Molla, patron of life, whose feast day is April 28.
St. Gianna, pray for the Evans family in their time of need. Thank you for reminding the world of the dignity of life through your witness.
This prayer is particularly poignant, via SaintGianna.org:
God, our Father, we praise you and we bless you because, in St. Gianna Beretta Molla, you have given us one who witnessed to the Gospel as a young woman, as a wife, as a mother and as a doctor. We thank you because, through the gift of her life, we can learn to welcome and honor every human person.
You, Lord Jesus, were for Gianna a splendid example.
She learned to recognize you in the beauty of nature.
As she was questioning her choice of vocation, she went in search of you and the best way to serve you.
Through her married love, she became a sign of your love for the Church and for humanity.
Like you, the Good Samaritan, she cared for everyone who was sick, small or weak.
Following your example, out of love, she gave herself entirely, generating new life.
Holy Spirit, source of every perfection, give us wisdom, intelligence and courage so that, following the example of St. Gianna, and through her intercession, we may know how to place ourselves at the service of each person we meet in our personal, family and professional lives, and thus grow in love and holiness.
Amen.
Why was it so important to the people in charge that this child die? It was as if it was a mission. What harm would it cause to let the family take him to people who were ready to defend life. So sad….I pray for his parents that they have the grace of the Holy Spirt to carry them through the days ahead. Got bled hid childs soul.
The example of parenthood by Kate and Tom will be remembered as blessed, brave, loving and dignified.
Recently I read—I cannot attribute it to John Paul with absolute certainty—something to the effect that “...there are no coincidences. It is merely God writing anonymously.”
Surely it applies in this instance.
Let us pray not only for those who loved him, but for those who murdered him.