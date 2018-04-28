Balloons being prepared to release in memory of Alfie Evans outside Alder Hey Hospital after terminally ill 23-month-old Alfie Evans died at 2:30am this morning on April 28, 2018 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Alfie Evans Dies on the Feast of St. Gianna Molla

“Also in suffering, let us say, thanks be to God” —St. Gianna Molla

Alfie Evans’ tragic death has left me heartbroken and prompted me to turn to fervent prayer — and the intercession of one of my favorite saints, St. Gianna Molla, patron of life, whose feast day is April 28.

St. Gianna, pray for the Evans family in their time of need. Thank you for reminding the world of the dignity of life through your witness.

This prayer is particularly poignant, via SaintGianna.org:

God, our Father, we praise you and we bless you because, in St. Gianna Beretta Molla, you have given us one who witnessed to the Gospel as a young woman, as a wife, as a mother and as a doctor. We thank you because, through the gift of her life, we can learn to welcome and honor every human person.

You, Lord Jesus, were for Gianna a splendid example.

She learned to recognize you in the beauty of nature.

As she was questioning her choice of vocation, she went in search of you and the best way to serve you.

Through her married love, she became a sign of your love for the Church and for humanity.

Like you, the Good Samaritan, she cared for everyone who was sick, small or weak.

Following your example, out of love, she gave herself entirely, generating new life.

Holy Spirit, source of every perfection, give us wisdom, intelligence and courage so that, following the example of St. Gianna, and through her intercession, we may know how to place ourselves at the service of each person we meet in our personal, family and professional lives, and thus grow in love and holiness.

Amen.