10 Inspiring Truths about ‘Unplanned’

Despite media backlash and backspin, the film continues to gain traction and inspire.

WASHINGTON - It’s a movie that Hollywood never wanted you to see. In fact, most liberal media outlets are calling the film, “Unplanned,” “anti-choice propaganda.” However according to Abby Johnson, who wrote the book that the movie is based upon, Planned Parenthood is the real propaganda machine.

The film tells the true story of Johnson, a Planned Parenthood manager. She begins her work with a romantic idea of the abortion giant: she is helping desperate women in need. The baby in the womb, so tiny, does not feel any pain. The turning point in the film is when Johnson, herself, witnesses an abortion, and has an instant change of heart that leads her to become one of the most vocal pro-life voices of this generation.

Despite the lies from the Hollywood elite, here are 10 inspiring truths about “Unplanned”:

1. The first movie from Pure Flix to be Rated R by the MPAA, despite zero profanity, no sexually-explicit material, or gratuitous violence.

2. All crew/staff working on the film were told to keep the filming ‘secret.’

3. Actors were warned by others in the business not to participate in the film or risk damaging their careers.

4. The first mainstream movie ever to have its page blocked on Twitter.

5. The movie accumulated $5,770 per screen on its opening weekend, breaking an all-time U.S. indie film release record.

6. Before the birth of her own first child, Abby Johnson had two abortions herself.

7. Lead Actress Ashley Bratcher, who plays Abby Johnson, said that prior to filming “Unplanned,” she had been deceived by Planned Parenthood’s message, framing unborn children as “clumps of cells.”

8. After completing the film’s production, Bratcher discovered that her mother was moments away from aborting her as an unborn child.

9. Dr. Anthony Levatino, who played the doctor performing the abortion where Abby held the ultrasound probe, is a board certified OB-GYN who performed some 1,200 abortions in his practice before converting to the pro-life cause.

10. Shawn Carney of 40 Days for Life, also depicted in the film, says vigils outside of abortion clinics are seeing more and more people coming to pray, direclty impacted by the movie's message.

Despite the film opening in only 1,060 theaters nationwide, it took 5th place at the box office during its first weekend, generating $6.1 million. Due to its ongoing success, another 600 screens are being added for its second week run, bringing the total to more than 1,700 screens across the country.