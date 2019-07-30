Popular video gamer Richard Blevins. (Shutterstock)

Fortnite Gamer Tells Fans He Was Saved From Abortion

As video-gamer Richard Blevins prepared to celebrate his 28th birthday, he shared a powerful pro-life message with thousands of fans online.

As headlines came out this week showcasing 16-year-old Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf winning $3 million playing the digitally interactive video game “Ninja Fortnite,” beating over 40 million competitors from around the world to play a six-game series on the world cup stage, gamer Richard “Ninja” Blevins shared an invaluable gift he received from his mother 28 years ago — his life!

“If you don’t know,” Blevins told the some 14 million people watching him daily on the social platform, Twitch, “I was not supposed to be born…, potentially. A lot of doctors told my mom that I had spina bifida or Down syndrome or a number of other diseases, and that I should be aborted.”

Blevins spoke intimately to his massive audience just a day before his 28th birthday in a video first shared by the pro-life group Live Action. He said his mom said no to all the doctors who were advocating for abortion and finally found one who thought she should have the baby. “Fast forward, nine months later, I was born. Perfect,” Blevins admits. “Nothing was wrong with me.”

.@Ninja, a professional gamer, was almost killed after his mom was pressured by doctors to abort him following a prenatal diagnosis.



9 months later, he was born healthy!



He shares his powerful story.



RT! pic.twitter.com/TKGOCTKJGe — Live Action (@LiveAction) July 30, 2019

With a look in his eye, keenly aware of his sheer luck in living, he says, “My mom is a saint, an angel, and I love her to death.” Blevins goes on to consider what might have been if his mother hadn’t chosen life.

“It’s one of those things… where… what would’ve happened if she listened to one of those doctors… or even one of those people?”

After a long concentrated look, Blevins answers his own questions. “You guys wouldn’t be here, no one would be in this room.” The 28-year-old, obviously very thankful for his life, extends gratitude for the birthday wishes coming in from fans across the globe: “Thank you all for the birthday wishes.”

The questions posed by Blevins are brutally honest when considering the statistics on abortions due to diseases and such possibilities as Down syndrome and spinda bifida. A recent study conducted by the Charlotte Lozier Institute found that 61% to 93% of those diagnosed in the womb with Down syndrome in the United States were aborted. The chances of being born overseas are even slimmer, with France documenting a 96% abortion rate and the U.K. reporting percentages in the 90s as well. Just recently, Iceland bragged about an almost 100% termination rate of babies diagnosed with Down syndrome. Lila Rose, founder of Live Action, has reported that many people around the world living with this syndrome have been asked to be put on the “endangered species list” due to these startling statistics.

Richard Blevins’ story provides a glimmer of hope for so many families that are left to grapple with the details from prenatal testing and doctors who don’t value the dignity of every human life. His honest thoughts on his own birth have potentially reached over 14 million viewers who hear a pro-life witness from a very unexpected place, a gaming platform. With an estimated 250 million people playing Ninja Fortnite, we pray that those hearing Blevins story will be touched by his message and share his story on an immeasurable gift — the gift of life!

Happy birthday, Richard Blevins. Ad multos annos!