Blogs | Feb. 22, 2019
Watch: Video Coverage of the Vatican Abuse Summit
EWTN is offering full coverage of the meeting, from Thursday’s opening prayer to the closing Mass on Sunday
DAY 1
Opening Prayer and Presentation 1 and 2:
Press Briefing:
Third Presentation:
DAY 2
Presentation 1 and 2:
Press Briefing:
Third Presentation:
