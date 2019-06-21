(Daniel Ibáñez/CNA)

Please Share Your Corpus Christi Procession Photos!

“How inestimable a dignity, beloved brethren, divine bounty has bestowed upon us Christians from the treasury of its infinite goodness!”

The Solemnity of Corpus Christi was observed Thursday, June 20, in most of the Western world — and will be celebrated Sunday, June 23, in the United States.

The Church traditionally marks the feast with striking and beautiful public processions. That’s where you come in. If you’re taking part in a Corpus Christi procession and happen to take photos, kindly send us a few of your best pictures for use in the Register. We’ll select a few for a future Corpus Christi photo essay.

Please limit photos to 2019 processions only, and don’t send all your photos — just 1-5 of the best will do. And don’t forget to include information about the location, date and photographer.

Photos can be sent to the Register’s Blog Editor, Kevin Knight, at kknight@ewtn.com.