Paolo Veronese (1528-1588), “Christ Washing the Feet of the Disciples”

The Three “P’s” of Priesthood

O Jesus, keep your priests all close to your heart, and bless them abundantly in time and in eternity.

The words of Sirach 2:1-2 for us who are priests, and for future priests, can be seen as especially poignant:

My son, when you come to serve the LORD,

stand in justice and fear,

prepare yourself for trials.

Be sincere of heart and steadfast,

incline your ear and receive the word of understanding,

undisturbed in time of adversity.

I wish that every priest would have these words memorized — or even better, etched into his own heart.

One of the qualities most needed in men today, in our culture of immediate response and immediate gratification, is perseverance. Simply not giving up when times get tough, when we are challenged, when we run into a problem or difficulty that is immanent. Oftentimes, we cut and run before the challenge even occurs.

This is sadly true for many young priests, especially in the first five years of priesthood. You know, when you are a seminarian, you are a rare breed. Everyone loves you and everyone encourages you. When you are a young priest, you pretty much can do no wrong. Everyone wants you for the wedding and for the house blessing. Then, eventually, you are just another one of the priests in the processional line at the Chrism Mass. Sometimes, the daily affirmation won’t be there; sometimes, the thanks won’t be there. The days will no doubt come when the daily experience of priesthood is not as thrilling as you would like it. The days no doubt will come when you will be angry and frustrated, with your pastor, with your brother priests, and yes, even with your parishioners.

The truth is, as glorious a life is ours, O Priest of God, to paraphrase LaCordaire, some days you will have to suffer. Sometimes, it’s caused by our own faults and failings, which is why we know we have to deal with what challenges us and not ignore it. Sometimes, it’s caused by our own sinful human nature, and, for that, we have to avail ourselves of the Sacrament of Penance. These are all crosses. But sometimes, the cross is imposed on us from the outside, most of the time not out of malice, but just the events that occur in life.

When we hit the wall, when the cross looms large in our priestly life, what are we do? Three things, all “p”s: prayer, priests, persevere.

First, prayer. I have heard numerous bishops tell me that the first thing they ask a priest who is in trouble is when he stopped praying. Having a good, healthy prayer life is essential.

Second, priests. I have heard numerous bishops tell me that the priest who finds himself in trouble often is isolated from his brother priests.

Third, and finally, persevere. Hang on — the words of the responsorial psalm we proclaimed today are true: “Commit your life to the Lord and he will help you.” He will, maybe not as we expect, or in the timeline we have created, but he will help you.

Stay in there, even when the going gets tough. Remember the old adage: “If you are going through hell, keep going.”